Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,269,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $42,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 263,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

