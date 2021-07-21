Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,725 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.53% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

