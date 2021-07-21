Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.56 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $43,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

