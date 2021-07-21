Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 138,883 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 138,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.46% of ADTRAN worth $44,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $988.73 million, a PE ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

