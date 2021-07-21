Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $57,000 Position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGA opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.96. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

