Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in nCino by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

