Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $538.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $107,695.93. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

