Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $830,000 in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.