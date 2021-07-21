Captrust Financial Advisors Has $791,000 Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 117.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dropbox by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Dropbox by 47.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 162.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

