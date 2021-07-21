Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 4,108 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Workday stock opened at $230.83 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $384,927,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

