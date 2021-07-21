Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 15,922 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06.

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73.

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60.

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

