UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

