Barclays PLC Has $356,000 Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 191,688 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

HOFT opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.