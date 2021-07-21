Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 17,076 Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gravity by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.