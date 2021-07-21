Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of XPEL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $680,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,353,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

