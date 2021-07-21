Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Logitech International worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Logitech International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Logitech International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of LOGI opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

