Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BUR opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

