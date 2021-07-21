Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 21,361 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 909,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

