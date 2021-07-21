Citigroup Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

AMRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

