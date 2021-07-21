Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,195 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 544.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,511 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

PFS opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

