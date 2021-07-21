Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,818 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -124.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

