Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells $30,784.90 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WM opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Waste Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

