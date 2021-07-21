Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Grows By 24.3%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,263,100 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 1,015,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 902.2 days.

TRAUF stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

