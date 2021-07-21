Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,367.0 days.

Shares of TISCF opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10. Taisei has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $40.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taisei from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

