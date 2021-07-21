Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 33450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.