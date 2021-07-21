UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

