361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.59

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand.

