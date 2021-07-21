Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.59

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

