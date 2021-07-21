Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$190.67.

IFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

IFC opened at C$170.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The firm has a market cap of C$29.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

