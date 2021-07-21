Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.81

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

