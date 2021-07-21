Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Denbury worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

