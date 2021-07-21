Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 28.20%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.66 per share, with a total value of $40,888.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

