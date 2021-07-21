Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rafael were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at $6,852,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RFL stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $938.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 2.34. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

