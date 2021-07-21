Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $417.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

