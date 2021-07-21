O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $3,002,300.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORLY stock opened at $607.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $612.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

