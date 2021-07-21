HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 18,228 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,228 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 261.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.75.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

