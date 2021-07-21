HRT Financial LP Invests $865,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after purchasing an additional 447,469 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 610,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 146,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

