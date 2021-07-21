Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Major Shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GATO opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

GATO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

