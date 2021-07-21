Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,736 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,736 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $838.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

