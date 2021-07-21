Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,623 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.