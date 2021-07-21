Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IMAX were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $989.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.