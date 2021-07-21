Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,281 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of MGP Ingredients worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

