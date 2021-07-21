Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,360 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,391 shares of company stock worth $2,135,676. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

NYSE:UHS opened at $153.17 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

