Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,588 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

