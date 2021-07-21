Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

