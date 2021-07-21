Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,916 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

IOVA stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

