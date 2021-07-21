Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

