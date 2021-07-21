Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 12,483 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -270.19 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

