Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 31,515 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,515 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

