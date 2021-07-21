HRT Financial LP Invests $813,000 in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OEG opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OEG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

